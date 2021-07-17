Rohi Raju Said People Started To Get Angry When He Became More Successful

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Rohit Raju spoke about becoming successful in wrestling and how it seemed to bother certain people when he did. He currently competes for Impact Wrestling, where he is a former X Division champion. Here are highlights:

On preparing for Ultimate X at Slammiversary: “Well, I’ve upped my cardio just because getting in the ring with these guys, I know I’m going to have to be doing a lot of ducking and dodging plotting and scheming and just really up my game period, but also mentally. Now, I know a lot of fans are going to be wanting to see a lot of and they’re going to see it obviously a lot of crazy high spots and stuff like that. I don’t want to do any of that. I don’t want to sit there and have to climb those ropes, you know, I mean, I’ve been working on grip strength and stuff like that. But if you know me, if you’ve ever paid attention to my career, I like to work smart and not hard.

So and I’ma give you a little scoop. I have a little insurance policy that I have in my back pocket that I think is really going to guarantee me to be a two-time X-Division Champion. I’m not going to say anything else, but we’ll see when it happens. But, you know, I think it’s going to be great. We’re going to have to make some history. But like I said, I’m going to be playing the game of chess. I’m going to be moving these pieces here, moving these pieces there. And when the opportunity is there, I’m going to strike all that other stuff that I wrestle for longevity. I’m going to do my best not to do anything stupid with a crowd there. You never know. The adrenaline might get, might get, be pumping. But that means that takes away from my game plan and I don’t want that.”

On which former X Division Champion he’d like to face: “AJ Styles just for the experience and the knowledge and to be able to sit under his learning tree and the fact that I get a chance to be in the ring with someone of his calibre. I mean, that guy started out as an absolute nobody and just worked his way up to one of the best wrestlers in the world today. So obviously, AJ Styles current roster, Rich Swann. I think Rich is one of the best wrestlers, I think super underrated when it comes to how great he is. I think there’s certain chemistry there between Swann and I, and I would love to have a one on one with Swannee. So hopefully that will happen sooner or later.”

On how he was able to grow and become successful in Impact: “I think I had to stay working hard. A lot of it came down to confidence and then there came a point in time where I was like, I don’t care anymore. Like, I’m not going to sweat what somebody else thinks of me and I just started going off the walls and just really working and feeling good during and wasn’t caring about, you know, because there is a long point time. I don’t think they have anything for me in the cards at all and I was getting frustrated. But you don’t show that stuff backstage you don’t whine, you don’t cry, you just suck it up and you go do what you got to do and that’s what I’ve always done. I’ve always tried to do it to the best of my ability.

I feel like a lot of people when I finally started to find success, a lot of people hated it because they don’t want you to, you know, once you become more than what they expect you to be, they don’t like that a lot of times. And everyone expected me to be this low bottom of the barrel guy. jobber guy, because that’s what I was portrayed as. If I knew my worth, I knew I was way better than what people gave me credit for, even what the company gave me credit for at that time. So as soon as they gave me the ball. I took the ball and I ran with it and I wasn’t going to let go of that ball any time soon. So I did feel like I had to claw and scratch. I was never anybody’s pet project. I was never anything of that nature.”