Rohit Raju On How His AEW Dark Matches Came About, Potentially Working With NWA or MLW

Rohit Raju is currently a free agent following his Impact exit, and recently weighed in on his matches for AEW Dark and more. Raju spoke with the Alliance Pro Wrestling podcast and talked about being a free agent, doing a couple AEW matches and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On what he’s been up to since becoming a free agent: “A lot of indies, and some disappointment. You hit up these promotions and they don’t hit you back. It is what it is. Luckily, AEW hit me up and flew me down for Dark. I’ve kind of just been going to the shows and trying to get what I can. They treated me really well. I don’t know where that will go, but hopefully, it will go somewhere. I’ll keep hustling and just trying to pick up Indie shows.”

On working matches for AEW Dark: “When I asked I was a free agent, they hit me up and asked if I wanted to come down and do Dark. I said yes. I had one match the first time I went, I don’t think it ever aired. I don’t know what was up with that. The other match, I don’t know if that will air or not. I think they were just seeing how I operate. They knew who I was and knew of my work, but I think they just wanted to see me up close.

“It was cool. It was really cool experience and I was grateful and happy to be there and be a part of it. Obviously, I want more. I want anything I can get at the moment. It sucks sometimes because you know you’re worth and if other people don’t or don’t want to take a chance on it, it’s a hard pill to swallow, especially in pro wrestling because there are so many untalented people who are unsigned, whether they are name value or not. You’re just all competing and trying to eat off the same plate and it can be very tough. We just have to keep moving forward.”

On the possibility of working with MLW and NWA: “I hit them up and got nothing back. It was kind of a bummer. I know Myron Reed said, ‘hit these guys up.’ Matt Cardona helped out a lot with NWA, but nobody hit me back up. I would love to do those, especially NWA. You get me in front of that podium and let me go off, I was built for that. That style of wrestling too, I would really love a shot there to have some fun. Same thing with New Japan, I just never heard anything back.”