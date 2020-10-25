wrestling / News

Rohit Raju Retains X-Division Title At Bound for Glory (Pics, Video)

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The odds were against him, but Rohit Raju found a way to retain his X Division title tonight at Bound for Glory. The champion won a six-way scramble match that also included TJP, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

