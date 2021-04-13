wrestling / News
ROH’s Current Contract for Danhausen Will Reportedly Expire at the End of 2021
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
– While speaking to Fightful, Danhausen provided insight on his current deal with Ring of Honor (ROH), and he revealed he doesn’t currently have a long-term contract with the promotion. His current ROH deal will reportedly go through the end of 2021.
Previously, ROH offered Danhausen a contract before the pandemic started in 2020, which he signed. He received an offer not long after Cody Rhodes dropped Danhausen’s name during an interview.
