ROH’s Ian Riccaboni On Which Wrestlers Could Become Top Stars For ROH

ROH’s Ian Riccaboni recently appeared on the Ross Report (transcript via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about which wrestlers could become top stars for ROH…

On Calling All In: “It was incredible,” Riccaboni recalled. “I flew my wife and son in. He just turned two and his name is Zach. And they came to the Sears Center and it was just something on the calendar that was different and you knew going into it [that] it had the makings to be special. And it was almost like if everything went right or if everything went wrong, it was going to be something that I knew I was going to remember forever. I maybe over-prepared for it. I had little flashcards with the fellows that I didn’t quite know like Bandido and Nick Aldis. It would be the first time I was calling one of his matches, so I wanted to make sure I knew the backgrounds of each of the wrestlers and the stars, and just the energy and environment. It was amazing,” Riccaboni remembered. “And being able to call Cody’s NWA [World Heavyweight] Championship win was something I’ll never forget. Cody has become such a big part of Ring Of Honor over the last couple of years that, to be able to be a part of that special moment really meant a lot to me. And to know what that championship means to his whole family, so I’ll never forget that and the displays of athleticism guys like The Young Bucks and Rey Mysterio put on display, it’s just something… it’s going to be hard to top that in my career. It was definitely the biggest event I ever called and it just has this magic feeling whenever I think about it or talk about it.”

On Which Wrestlers Could Become Top Stars For ROH: “There [have] been reports of signings to Ring Of Honor,” Riccaboni said. “And we talked about Cody, he became the Ring Of Honor World Champion without a contract the first time. And for me, if it’s not written in stone somewhere that he is leaving, or going, or coming, he often goes by the beat of his own drum. But there are guys we know [who] will be there. There are a couple of guys ready that I think are ready to be the next guys up. I think Marty Scurll could be that guy. [Also] Matt Taven.”