Rok-C On Wanting a Match With Britt Baker, Learning From Booker T In Reality Of Wrestling

Rok-C was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and the current ROH Women’s Champion discussed a potential match with Britt Baker, learning under Booker T, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Rok-C on successfully defending her ROH Women’s title against Killer Kelly: “To have my first championship defense against her was really cool. She is so awesome. She is one of the most amazing women I’ve met in my life. I’m really excited to keep defending this championship. There are a lot of women in Ring of Honor who I have my eye on too.”

On potentially wrestling Britt Baker and others outside of ROH: “There are so many women’s wrestlers. It’s crazy because just a few years ago you may have seen maybe one women’s match on the card. It was called the eye candy match. The women were very sexualized. No, these are wrestlers. We just had NWA Empowerrr. That was amazing. Now we’re having women’s main events. I think it’s really cool. Maria Kanellis said it. There is no door. I’m open to anyone who wants to challenge me for the championship. Whether it be [at] Impact or Britt Baker or anyone. I think that would be so amazing. I’ve had so many experiences throughout my career regardless of how old I am. They’ve shaped me to be ready for matches like this. I’ve always been told you should not have to get ready. You should stay ready. If anyone wants a shot at the title I’m ready.”

On her experience training under Booker T in Reality of Wrestling: “You learn about everything. The setup is amazing. They have promos. Booker T speaks about working for TV. If I didn’t have that experience before and was thrown into Ring of Honor, I would have walked in there like, ‘Oh my God.’ Reality of Wrestling is so special to me because I grew up there. I was there when I was 16 and won their championship at 18. I was their youngest women’s champion. I will forever be grateful for Reality of Wrestling.”