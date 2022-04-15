Rok-C Hypes Her WWE TV Debut On NXT Level Up

Roxanne Perez, the former Rok-C, is making her WWE TV debut on NXT Level Up this week and took to Twitter to promote the match. Perez posted to her account to promote her match against Sloane Jacobs on the show.

Perez wrote:

“4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh? [heart emoji] Don’t miss out tomorrow night after Friday Night Smackdown on Peacock!! @wwe @wwenxt You don’t wanna miss it!”

