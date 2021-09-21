Rok-C Discusses How Paige Inspired Her Early In Her Wrestling Career

Rok-C, who became the first ROH Women’s Champion by defeating Miranda Alize at Death Before Dishonor, recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast, and she discussed becoming the youngest champion in ROH history, drawing inspiration from Paige, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Rok-C on becoming the youngest champion in ROH history: “There’s like so many emotions that go into this. Just the fact that I’ve been dreaming of becoming a professional wrestler since I was like 10 years old and I didn’t expect to accomplish as many things as I have accomplished by now, at 19. I always knew I would turn my dreams into reality, but I didn’t think that along the way, I’d be like, like making history in so many different ways, and being the first Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, and then being the youngest champion in their history. It’s like, my mind is blown.

“Since I broke into the business, I always had that problem of people not really taking me seriously, or people kind of underestimating me just because of my age. But I think that is complete BS because I feel like, regardless of how old you are, or what you look like, or whatever the case may be, I think that has nothing to do with how much heart and dedication someone has. That’s exactly how I got to the point of where I am right now in my career is that every time someone told me, ‘No,’ or every time someone says, ‘She’ll grow out of it,’ I was like, ‘No.’ Any kind of little fire me to just kind of, not really not so much [to] prove people wrong, but kind of prove myself right.”

On how Paige inspired her early in her wrestling career: “I looked up to Paige so much, just because she kind of had the same story and she’s kind of who inspired me to kind of like, kickstart my wrestling career. She started when she was 14 or 15 and she did so much and accomplished so much. I was like, ‘Oh, I can totally do it.’ To this day, it was kind of hard, I guess it is a disadvantage, but also an advantage because, I think having all these people kind of tell me that I couldn’t do it, especially being so young, kind of messes with your mind a little bit. It was hard to believe in myself, but I think things that I’ve accomplished along the way have kind of make me stop and think, like ‘Wait, like look at what you’re doing. You’re doing it and regardless of anything that anyone ever had to say.’ I’m holding the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship.”