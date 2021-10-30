Rok-C Says AEW Contacted Her After She Signed With ROH

Rok-C says that AEW showed interest in bringing her in, but were just a bit too late as she’d already signed with ROH. The ROH Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview and recalled how AEW reached out to her through Shawn Dean, but she had just signed with ROH where she was competing in the tournament to crown the first ROH Women’s Champion.

“I actually got contacted by [Dean] he sent me a DM,” she told the site. “But I was already signed with Ring of Honor at the time. Yeah. I was like, ‘I can’t, sorry.’

Rok-C ended up winning the tournament and title. You can listen to the full interview below: