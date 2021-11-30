Rok-C Set to Make MLW Debut at Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that reigning ROH World Women’s champion Rok-C will make her MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas on Friday, January 21. The event will be held at Gilley’s, and Rok-C will be the first to enter MLW through the company’s recently announced open door policy.

Here’s the full announcement from MLW:

Rok-C makes Dallas debut as first open door entrant in MLW

See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Rok-C will be the first to walk through MLW’s open door policy as she makes her debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Known as “The Prodigy,” the 5’1″ featherweight looks to make a statement in her home state of Texas when she steps foot in an MLW ring for the fist-time ever on January 21st.

Debuting in 2019, Rok-C’s meteoric rise in women’s wrestling is unparalleled, given her quick ascension to champion in ROH at just 20 years of age.

Trained under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Booker T and MLW’s Gino Medina, Rok-C may be small in size but she uses it to her advantage combining a brilliant array of technical finesse, speed and aerial excellence in her repertoire.

Recognizing an unprecedented free agency market, MLW recently announced it has open its doors to all who think they have what it takes to be major league and take on MLW’s greatest grapplers and champions.

With the Laredo, TX native’s debut set. Now the question is who will Rok-C square off against in her MLW debut?

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.