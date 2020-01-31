Roku Removing Apps For FOX From Service

FOX has announced that Roku is removing all Fox apps from their service, which means if you watch Smackdown on Roku, your options are now more limited.

The announcement reads:

Earlier today Roku notified their users they intend to remove FOX apps, including FOX Sports, FOX NOW, FOX News, and FOX Nation. We’re as surprised – and disappointed – as you! Only Roku can remove our apps from your device, and we’ve not asked them to do that. Be assured, if there’s a disruption, it will be Roku’s decision alone. While we work to continue our relationship with Roku, we are happy to keep our apps available to you, and we regret Roku has chosen to threaten your access solely to improve its own business interests. In case of a disruption, here are some streaming alternatives:

• Fox apps are available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, as well iOS and Android mobile devices (and you can cast from Fox’s mobile apps to Chromecast- and AirPlay-enabled devices)

• FOX NOW, FOX Sports, and FOX Nation are also available on Samsung Smart TVs

• And of course you can also visit our networks on the web at fox.com, foxsports.com, foxnews.com, and foxnation.com

• We also welcome you to check YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo, and AT&T TV NOW on Roku devices, all of which carry Fox networks

We’re sorry for the needless drama Roku is causing you (and us!). Again, only Roku can remove apps from your device, so please let Roku know on social media to keep your FOX apps!