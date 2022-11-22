Role of Ric Flair Cast in A24’s The Iron Claw

– The Iron Claw has found its Ric Flair. Deadline reports that the role of wrestling legend and icon Ric Flair has been cast for A24’s upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast in the role of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Eisenberg joins the cast opposite Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Harris Dickinson. Production on the film is currently underway.

Kerry Von Erich famously defeated Flair at the sold-out Texas Stadium for the WCCW 1st Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Flair had multiple matches with the Von Erichs over the years.