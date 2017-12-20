wrestling / News
Rolling Stone Names Miz WWE Wrestler of the Year, He Responds
– Rolling Stone has named the Miz their WWE wrestler of the year. The Miz responded to the news, with a pretty solid request…
Why the Miz is WWE wrestler of the year and the best of the rest https://t.co/5ErvgEfjO1 pic.twitter.com/EhUCUGEjZH
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 20, 2017
Sooooo…does this get me the cover? Have ur people call my people. #1 https://t.co/NEXfILEMVt
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 20, 2017