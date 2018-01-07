Rolling Stone Highlights NJPW’s Aggressive Expansion for a US Audience by Using Chris Jericho

– Rolling Stone published a new article over the weekend about NJPW making a new push for American viewers and how Chris Jericho is helping the company do that. The article notes that NJPW has been more aggressive in expanding its audience in the United States and with an English-speaking fanbase with a weekly TV show on AXS TV, promoting its first live events in the US, and Jericho sticking around with NJPW after Wrestle Kingdom.