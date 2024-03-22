Roman Reigns Hits 1300 Days As WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has hit another milestone in his reign as undisputed WWE Universal champion, as he has now hit 1,300 days.

He won the belt on August 30, 2020, nearly four years ago. He has the fourth-longest reign in WWE history, behind Bruno Sammartino’s first reign (2,803), Bob Backlund’s first reign (2,135) and Hulk Hogan’s first reign (1,474). If he loses at Wrestlemania, he will not move any further up the list, as he’ll only have 1,316 days.

He’s also held the WWE title for 719 days, which is the the sixth-longest reign for that specific title, behind both of Sammartino’s reigns, Hogan, Backlund and Pedro Morales (1,027). He won that belt almost two years ago on April 3, 2022.