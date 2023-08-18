Roman Reigns Hits 500 Days As WWE Champion

Roman Reigns has hit a new milestone as WWE Champion, with his reign now passing 500 days. Reigns has officially passed the 500-day mark with his WWE Championship, the title he holds along with the WWE Universal Championship as the combined Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As Fightful notes, while he has a single Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, the lineage of the titles remains separate and he is noted as such on WWE.com. Reigns’ Universal Championship reign currently stands at 1,083 days.

The champion’s next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has yet to be revealed.