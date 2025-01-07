Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Set For WWE Raw In Three Weeks

Roman Reigns will be acknowledged on Raw in three weeks. On Monday night’s show, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to win back his ula fala and become the undisputed Tribal Chief. In a segment later in the show, Paul Heyman and Reigns walked toward the exit and Heyman asked when Reigns wanted his acknowledgment to be.

Reigns replied, “January 27th” as they walked along. They then walked through a door and shut it, revealing a WWE 2K25 logo.