Roman Reigns On An Acting Career After WWE, Imagines Bloodline Segments In Attitude Era

Roman Reigns says that he would love to go more into acting once his WWE in-ring career is done. The OTC weighed in on the matter and more in his interview with the SI Media Podcast and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his acting prospects: “I think there’s a lot of — I’ve said this before, there are a lot of tools and skills that I’ve built and learned along my way in WWE that it would probably be a waste if I didn’t somewhat transition and use these skills. I don’t know if I want to go the full extent of Dwayne [Johnson] or John [Cena], Dave [Bautista] is very busy as well [but] he seems to have a little more balance in the way he conducts his schedule, maybe, but you can tell he wants to be that guy too… I want to make good — if I’m going to make movies, I want to make really good movies. I want to be part of really good stories, I want to work with really good crew — directors and production teams who know what I’m doing. I want to work with other experienced actors.”

On what the Bloodline storyline would have looked like in the Attitude Era: “Their product for the time, they didn’t make the rules, they weren’t the ones with the boundaries of the ratings. They had a lot more freedom. I always think how cool would it be if the Bloodline was sitting in strip club drinking whiskey and talking in the shadows. There are different ways to adult these things up. At the end of the day, they had to go out there and perform and put their bodies on the line. They had to go out there and there had to be continuity to their storytelling, and they had to create elements where the characters are bouncing off of each other.”

On whether the strip club example was too far: “That was a terrible example. I don’t know who came up with that.”