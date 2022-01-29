Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title

In a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Universal champion Roman Reigns discussed what would happen if Vince McMahon told him when it was time to drop the Universal title, and if he’d argue with McMahon over it. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on if he’d argue with Vince McMahon on when he’s told it’s time to drop the title: “I’d have to be in it. It’s hard to speculate on that. I’d have to be in that situation to truly know where I was. I’d have to see all the different variables and be able to see the event of that chain reaction and how it would affect everything. That’s such a tricky question that I don’t even know how to honestly explain what my mindset would be.”

On if there was a situation where he’d have to argue with Vince McMahon that McMahon would have to acknowledge him: “I’m the man, yeah, he better listen [laughs]. He better acknowledge me. Who else is there?”