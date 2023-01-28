– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns joined The Tonight Show last night ahead of today’s Royal Rumble event. During the appearance, he was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about rumors on a possible matchup with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Below are some highlights and clips of Reigns’ appearance:

On if he ever imagined he’d get to this point: “I’ve always had great faith and confidence that I was going to be something. But you don’t really know what that thing is, and you don’t really know how far it’s going to go. So, early on, I just wanted to be a football player. You know? Yeah, watching the Super Bowl, picturing myself, you know, “I’m going to Disney World!” You know and that moment. And then I just tied into WrestleMania and thinking that’s exactly how it’s going to feel, you know?”

Roman Reigns on the rumors he could face The Rock in the ring: “That’s been the rumors, and there’s been a huge buzz on that for a long time, I mean for years now, but it’s really picked up in the past couple years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he’s not gonna be ready in time, which that’s the face that everyone’s making. ‘Hold on, he trains every single day. He’s huge.’ But to his defense, it’s one thing to train with weights, and the bodybuilding, to look the part, but to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, a Universal Undisputed WWE Championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body, so there’s more that goes into it than just training in the weight room. It’s a professional athlete type of situation, where you have to condition. You have to — He does two out of the three things perfectly. His nutrition and his weight training are on point, but you have to condition yourself. You gotta be ready to fall down. You never get away from that.”

When Fallon replies, “especially when you’re going up against Roman Reigns”: “That’s number one Dwayne! When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down!”

Reigns on his strategy facing Kevin Owens at the Rumble: “Don’t change anything. I’ve been beating up Kevin Owens for years now, man. So let me get this guy his due. This is a tough, sturdy guy, you know? And he’s a little crazy. He’s willing to do anything out there. But I’ve faced him a few times, and I’ve been pretty successful. So, for me, you know, I just feel like, as long as I don’t change anything, if it’s not broke, don’t break it. Just stay in the same system. Go out there and do what I do. And pretty much, I feel like I’m genetically coded to beat Kevin Owens every time. It’s like the small print in my DNA. Yep, beat Kevin Owens. Yeah, check. Done.”

Reigns also played a game of Password with Claire Danes and Tariq during the show.

If using the above quotes, please credit The Tonight Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.