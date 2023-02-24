Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Raw Next Month

WWE Raw will see Roman Reigns appearing next month in the build to WrestleMania. PWInsider reports that Reigns is advertised for the March 20th Raw taping in St. Louis, Missouri. Reigns, who is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, has not yet appeared face to face with his challenger. Reigns is also advertised for next week’s episode of Smackdown in Washington, DC.

In other crossover appearance news, Bianca Belair is currently advertised for the March 10th episode of Smackdown which takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.