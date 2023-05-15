wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Live Event This Weekend

Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns is making an appearance at a WWE live event this coming weekend. The Crown Complex in Fayetteville, North Carolina posted on Facebook to announce that Reigns will be at the WWE show there on Saturday.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been a rare fixture at house shows over the last couple of years. You can see the venue’s post below:

