Roman Reigns Officially Advertised For WWE Night Of Champions

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month. WWE’s page for the May 27th PPV is now advertising Reigns along with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Gunther, and Austin Theory.

The PPV will stream on Peacock and WWE Network as per usual and will see the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to reign on Raw.

