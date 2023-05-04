wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Officially Advertised For WWE Night Of Champions
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month. WWE’s page for the May 27th PPV is now advertising Reigns along with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Gunther, and Austin Theory.
The PPV will stream on Peacock and WWE Network as per usual and will see the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to reign on Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Decision To Have Clash at the Castle in Cardiff Last Year
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Being Left Off WrestleMania XIV, Feeling Marginalized In 1998
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn