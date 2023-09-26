– The BOK Center is advertising WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the venue’s upcoming editiong edition of SmackDown on October 13. Reigns is currently not listed on WWE.com for the event, but you can see the graphic and announcement on Reigns below.

This will be the post-Fastlane edition of SmackDown. Besides Cena, LA Knight, Iyo Sky, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are also advertised for the show. Tickets are now available for the Tulsa, Oklahoma show.