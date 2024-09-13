wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Currently Advertised For WWE Survivor Series
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, this year’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games will be held in Vancouver, BC on November 30. The event’s page on WWE’s website is advertising Roman Reigns for the show. Reigns made his return at Summerslam, but after two consecutive Smackdown appearances, he hasn’t been seen since.
Others advertised include Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Liv Morgan & Jey Uso.
