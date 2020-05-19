Roman Reigns On His Advice For People Dealing With Leukemia During COVID-19, Being Able to Life His Life

Roman Reigns spoke with FOX 35 for a new interview discussing his leukemia battle and dealing with it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns appeared alongside the Leukemia Lymphoma Society’s Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro to discuss his experience with the disease. You can check out some highlights below:

On his advice for people with leukemia during the pandemic: “I think it’s important, you know, to practice social distancing, I think it’s very important to take this thing seriously. But if you have any concerns, if you are newly-diagnosed or you’re an existing patient, to not be scared to tap into a resource like the LLS. You know, they are just a wealth of knowledge, and that is the most important thing right now is getting information that you can count on. Proper information from experts that have been doing this a long time. And the LLS is spoken for, they’ve been around for a very long time. They’ve advance research, and they’ve just put so many efforts into funding and helping out on financial assistance, and no one can tell you better than Dr. Lou himself of the great work LLS has done.”

On being able to life a full life as a leukemia survivor: “I think that’s important for people to know, that it doesn’t have to be a death sentence. You can continue to live your life, chase your dreams and fulfill goals. And that’s what I’ve been able to do with proper treatment and the right support.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit FOX 35 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.