wrestling / News
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey Set For Talk Show Appearances Next Week
March 26, 2022 | Posted by
Both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to make talk show appearances next week to promote Wrestlemania on April 2-3.
Rousey will be a guest for Ellen DeGeneres this Tuesday to discuss returning to WWE, being a mom and her match with Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.
Reigns will be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.
