Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey Set For Talk Show Appearances Next Week

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to make talk show appearances next week to promote Wrestlemania on April 2-3.

Rousey will be a guest for Ellen DeGeneres this Tuesday to discuss returning to WWE, being a mom and her match with Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

Reigns will be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

