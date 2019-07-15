wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Announced to Appear on Raw Tomorrow
July 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns will be making the trek from Smackdown to Raw tomorrow on the post-Extreme Rules Raw. As you can see below, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum announced that Reigns would appear on Monday’s episode in Long Island, New York.
Reigns is officially on the Smackdown roster but has been making fairly regular appearances on Raw under the Wild Card rule as he feuds with Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns.
🚨JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨
“The Big Dog” @WWERomanReigns will be right here on Long Island for #RAW tomorrow night!
🎟🔗| https://t.co/1UvLENaMzg pic.twitter.com/RfnI6axXAa
— NYCB LIVE (@NYCBLive) July 14, 2019
