Roman Reigns Announced to Appear on Raw Tomorrow

– Roman Reigns will be making the trek from Smackdown to Raw tomorrow on the post-Extreme Rules Raw. As you can see below, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum announced that Reigns would appear on Monday’s episode in Long Island, New York.

Reigns is officially on the Smackdown roster but has been making fairly regular appearances on Raw under the Wild Card rule as he feuds with Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns.