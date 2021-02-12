Roman Reigns to Make Announcement About Universal Title on Smackdown

Roman Reigns has a big announcement regarding the Universal Championship on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Reigns will appear to make a “blockbuster announcement” on tonight’s show.

Last week on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made secret about feeling disrespected by 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Edge. When they finally came face-to-face, The Head of the Table demanded that the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania, only to suffer a sneak attack from Kevin Owens before the issue could be resolved.

Three days later on Monday on Raw, The Ultimate Opportunity revealed that he would not make any decision regarding which World Champion he will face on The grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber.

Tonight on the blue brand, The Head of the Table will make a huge announcement regarding the Universal Title. No doubt feeling intense anger towards both The Master Manipular, KO, WWE Official Adam Pearce and any number of others, it will be interesting to see what The Big Dog has in store. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.