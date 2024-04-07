wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Appears To Announce New Deal With Nike
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Roman Reigns announced a new deal with Nike, which seems to include custom shoes and attire. No details of the deal were revealed, as the video (and Reigns’ comments) were both brief.
Reigns said: “Greatness reigns.”
