Roman Reigns Appears To Announce New Deal With Nike

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown 11-3-23 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Roman Reigns announced a new deal with Nike, which seems to include custom shoes and attire. No details of the deal were revealed, as the video (and Reigns’ comments) were both brief.

Reigns said: “Greatness reigns.

Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

