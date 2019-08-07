wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Apologizes to Samoa Joe on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Video Package
– Roman Reigns apologized to Samoa Joe on Smackdown after it was proven Joe wasn’t behind the attack on him. You can see the video below, in which Reigns sat down with Kayla Braxton and apologized for believing Joe was behind it:
– WWE aired a video package detailing Kofi Kingston’s history with Randy Orton heading into their match at Summerslam. The video has Kofi talking about how he succeeded in spite of Orton and discussing the rumors that Orton “used his influence” to hold Kingston back after their infamous match where Orton yelled “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” at him after Kingston botched a spot in a match:
