wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns to Appear at ACE Comic Con 2019, Vickie Guerrero Attending Evolution, Bella Twins Appearing on The View

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, & Lilian Garcia will appear at ACE Comic Con Arizona on January 11, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena.

– Vickie Guerrero will be at WWE Evolution tomorrow night…

– The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear on The View this Wednesday.

