WWE News: Roman Reigns to Appear at ACE Comic Con 2019, Vickie Guerrero Attending Evolution, Bella Twins Appearing on The View

– Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, & Lilian Garcia will appear at ACE Comic Con Arizona on January 11, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena.

Announcing the initial guest list for #ACEcomiccon Arizona 2019!!! https://t.co/MoNFkNpuAw Join us @GilaArena January 11-12-13! Pricing & on sale days / times will be posted next week. Stay tuned! #aceuniverse pic.twitter.com/sTPyCiG8Y9 — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) October 27, 2018

– Vickie Guerrero will be at WWE Evolution tomorrow night…

On my way to WWE Evolution to work with inspiring and empowering women that are showcasing their amazing talent on the first ever all women ppv!! #wwe. #evolution. #excuseme. #guerrero. #welldeserved pic.twitter.com/GlWtBytXnk — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 27, 2018

– The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear on The View this Wednesday.