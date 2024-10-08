Roman Reigns Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will speak on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. An ad for Friday’s show aired on Monday’s Raw and teased that Reigns will “sound off” about the events of WWE Bad Blood, where Jimmy Uso returned and The Rock came out to confront Reigns and/or Cody Rhodes.

The updated card for Friday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Roman Reigns “sounds off”

* Fallout from WWE Bad Blood

* Nick Aldis meets with Carmelo Hayes