WWE News: Roman Reigns Appears in Pic With Fan, Bobby Lashley’s First Champion Photo Shoot, Stock Up

January 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10.22.18

– Roman Reigns took a photo with a fan that was posted to Twitter earlier today. You can see the picture below of Reigns, who was in Hawaii. Reigns has been on hiatus from WWE since October as he battles leukemia.

– WWE’s stock closed at $81.17 on Tuesday, up $0.23 (0.28%) from the previous closing price. The Down Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.65% on the day.

– WWE posted the following video of Bobby Lashley’s first Intercontinental Championship photo shoot with Lio Rush. Lashley defeated Seth Rollins at Dean Ambrose on Raw to win the championship.

