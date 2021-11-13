wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Attacks King Woods Following Battle to Rule Smackdown

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline

Roman Reigns may have lost to King Woods in the Battle to Rule Smackdown, but he was standing tall to rule the night. Woods defeated Reigns on Friday’s show in the main event by disqualification after the Usos got involved, pulling the New Day member out of the ring to cause the DQ.

After the match, the Bloodline beat Woods down and then Reigns knelt so he could be crowned with Woods’ crown.

