Roman Reigns Advertised For August 25th Episode of WWE RAW

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns is set for another episode of WWE RAW this month, as he was announced for the August 25th edition. The episode will take place in Birmingham, England at BP Pulse LIVE.

