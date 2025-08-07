wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Advertised For August 25th Episode of WWE RAW
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is set for another episode of WWE RAW this month, as he was announced for the August 25th edition. The episode will take place in Birmingham, England at BP Pulse LIVE.
Acknowledge The OTC @WWERomanReigns on #WWERaw in Birmingham, UK, on August 25! ☝️🇬🇧
TICKETS 🎟️: https://t.co/HkHJzQrIzn pic.twitter.com/P4T2R3o2Eq
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 7, 2025
