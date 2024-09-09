Roman Reigns Says His Babyface Future Is Bright, Enjoys Playing a Heel

Roman Reigns has been a babyface since he returned to WWE to stand against his former stablemates in the Bloodline, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Reigns had a three-plus year run as the top heel in WWE until he lost at WrestleMania 40, and returned as a babyface at WWE SummerSlam. He spoke at the end of his and Paul Heyman’s appearance at the Bloomberg Power Players presentation about which side of the wrestling alignment chart he prefers to be on.

“Well, the business is at its most successful with me as a heel, but the future looks bright [with him playing babyface],” stated Reigns. “So we’ll see, we’ll see.”

He continued, “It’s much easier — I think babyface is an easier side to actually perform in. But it’s so much more fun as a bad guy.”