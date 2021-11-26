wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Next Challenger To Be Determined In Battle Royal On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has revealed a new addition to tonight’s SmackDown lineup, with a Black Friday Battle Royal set to determine the next challenger for current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The participants for the match have yet to be announced.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:
This Thanksgiving, only one Superstar sits at The Head of the Table for SmackDown.
Roman Reigns has made SmackDown his “Island of Relevancy” for over 450 days, defeating would-be challenger after would-be challenger.
After vanquishing WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series, Reigns’ next opponent will be determined tonight in a Black Friday Battle Royal.
The winner of the battle royal will earn the right to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
