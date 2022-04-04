wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)
Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign has lasted 580 days, while he ended Lesnar’s seventh WWE Championship run at 43 days, having won the title on WWE Day 1. You can see our own Scott Slimmer’s full review of WrestleMania 38 night two here.
Acknowledge your Universal Champion. Acknowledge Greatness On a Different level.#WrestleMania #TeamRoman @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/HTSNTKqzHA
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
☝️#WrestleMania #TeamRoman @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/bKvUNrtaLV
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
#WrestleMania… ACKNOWLEDGE HIM!#RomanVsBrock #TeamRoman @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/FcSn5TSYPR
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
#TheBeast is HERE!!!#WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/tK71cWSVkh
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
It's time!#WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/o3vV0djvJw
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The gloves are coming off at #WrestleMania!#RomanVsBrock @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/xcBTFm0X9z
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Through the barricade! #WrestleMania #RomanVsBrock @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/TYJvEqzVBF
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
"I'm the greatest of all time! Look at him!"#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sZOuneLz3C
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
We're taking a trip to Suplex City at #WrestleMania 38!#RomanVsBrock #TeamBrock @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/C3elMCMKCM
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
What's it going to take to keep @BrockLesnar down?!#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vg3OMswABt
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
😱😱😱😱
IS ROMAN GOING TO TAP!?!?#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kbEGWejGeC
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Acknowledge GREATNESS.#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/hEyJngStZi
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
