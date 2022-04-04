Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.

Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign has lasted 580 days, while he ended Lesnar’s seventh WWE Championship run at 43 days, having won the title on WWE Day 1. You can see our own Scott Slimmer’s full review of WrestleMania 38 night two here.