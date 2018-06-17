Quantcast

 

Roman Reigns Beats Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Money in the Bank

– Roman Reigns proved victorious against Jinder Mahal at Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Reigns overcome interference by Sunil Singh to put Mahal away with a spear.

Our live coverage of the show is here.

