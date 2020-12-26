wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Beats Kevin Owens in Steel Cage Match, Billie Kay Shows Santa Her Resume

December 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns managed to get by Kevin Owens on Smackdown to keep his WWE Universal Championship reign intact — with Jey Uso’s help, of course. Reigns defeated Owens in the opening match on the show after Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Also on Smackdown, Billie Kay’s attempts to take advantage of potential opportunities continued as she showed her resume and headshot to Santa Claus:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Kay, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading