Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & More Advertised For Elimination Chamber

WWE has begun advertising names for next month’s Elimination Chamber PPV in Saudi Arabia and they include Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and more. The company’s page for the February 19th show is currently advertising the following names:

* Roman Reigns

* Becky Lynch

* Charlotte

* Mansoor

* Seth ‘Frickin’ Rollins

* Bobby Lashley

The show will air live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network.