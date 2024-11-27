– During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns addressed some of the recent behavior of The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, calling it “incredibly shady.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roman Reigns on Paul Heyman acting shady recently: “Paul’s been incredibly shady if you don’t ask me. I’ve seen some of the speculation, ‘Well, you didn’t answer his phone calls,’ and all this and that. But, at the end of the day when I take my leave, there’s no question of what I’m doing; I’m recessing back to family to change the hat, to put on that fatherhood hat, to refocus, that way I can come in and come back and dominate and run the show and represent my family at the highest capacity, at the highest standard position. So, there’s no questions when I leave.”

On not having time to sit down yet with Heyman due to his schedule: “There’s a lot of things that we just haven’t had the time to really dive into, and that’s just been kind of this trainwreck of a return that it’s been for me. Right now I have just as many questions for ‘The Wiseman’ as you and I just haven’t had the time just due to our busy schedules.”

Paul Heyman made a surprise return last Friday on WWE SmackDown. He revealed CM Punk as the fifth member of The OG Bloodline’s team in their WarGames match against The Bloodline. It’s scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The premium live event will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.