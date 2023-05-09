wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair & More Advertised For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
Local advertisements are listing Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and more for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in July. PWInsider reports that the Smackdown taping on July 7th at the famed venue are advertising the following:
* Roman Reigns
* Bianca Belair
* The Usos
* Bobby Lashley
* Bayley
* Solo Sikoa
* Austin Theory
* Rey Mysterio
* Sheamus
* The Street Profits
* AJ Styles
* LA Knight
