Roman Reigns Says His Big Dog Character Is Dead: ‘It Didn’t Happen’

Roman Reigns says his The Big Dog persona is dead now and “doesn’t even exist.” Reigns was referred to as the Big Dog during his post-Shield breakup era, and he declared the character as “dead” in an interview with IGN where he rated memes based on him.

“There is no big dog,” Reigns said (per Fightful). “He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy. He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t- didn’t happen.”

Reigns is not currently part of the card for this weekend’s Elimination Chamber after having been put out of action by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.