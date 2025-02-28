wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Says His Big Dog Character Is Dead: ‘It Didn’t Happen’
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
Roman Reigns says his The Big Dog persona is dead now and “doesn’t even exist.” Reigns was referred to as the Big Dog during his post-Shield breakup era, and he declared the character as “dead” in an interview with IGN where he rated memes based on him.
“There is no big dog,” Reigns said (per Fightful). “He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy. He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t- didn’t happen.”
Reigns is not currently part of the card for this weekend’s Elimination Chamber after having been put out of action by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- Lex Luger Discusses Working With DDP on His Physical Therapy, Credits Bret Hart for Royal Rumble 1994
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The Rock & Cody Rhodes Went Wrong