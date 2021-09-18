wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Big E. Set For Six-Man Match on Next Week’s WWE Raw
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Raw to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that the Bloodline will face the New Day in six-man tag team action on Monday’s show.
The match was made after Big E. teamed with Finn Balor to defeat the Usos early in the show and later, after confronting Paul Heyman to tease facing Reigns at Survivor Series, was attacked by the Usos. You can see clips from the segments below.
The match was hyped as Reigns’ first appearance on Raw in “well over a year.” Reigns’ last match on Raw was actually two years ago when he faced Dolph Ziggler on the August 19th, 2019 episode.
#SmackDown
September 18, 2021
The SQUAT. The DROP. 🤘
#SmackDown
September 18, 2021
What a match! 🔥
WWE Champion @WWEBigE and @FinnBalor take down the @WWEUsos on #SmackDown.
September 18, 2021
The @WWEUsos just DROPPED the WWE Champion backstage!
#SmackDown
September 18, 2021
THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! 😮
September 18, 2021
