Roman Reigns Reveals His Biggest Mic Flub, Comments On Suffering Succotash

In an interview with Logan Paul and Impaulsive, Roman Reigns discussed the mic flubs he’s had in his career, noting having to say embarrassing stuff like his suffering succotash promo as well as flubbing his lines during a return promo in which he declared for the Royal Rumble. Highlights from his comments are below.

On his biggest mic flubs: “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”

On screwing up a return promo when he declared for the Royal Rumble: “And I came back from, I think it was my hernia injury early on, and I came back and the Rumble was coming up pretty soon, I did a run-in, beat up some people, and I did a promo backstage and I was supposed to be declaring for the Royal Rumble, and when I hit that declare, I forget how I flubbed it, but when I did, I just said, I flubbed, and I just looked right in the camera, we were in Cleveland, I remember, it was bad, and I was like, because it was a pretty dope segment of me coming in and beating everybody up, I think I speared Big Show, and then I’m supposed to have this, I’m declaring for the Royal Rumble and I’m gonna win it and go to WrestleMania, and just, yeah.”

