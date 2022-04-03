Roman Reigns Says This Is the Biggest Weekend Of His Career, Recalls Cutting Promo For Dusty Rhodes

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar in a title unification match tonight at WrestleMania 38, and Reigns discussed the importance of the match and more. Reigns spoke with ESPN ahead of the match and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his match with Lesnar: “I honestly think this is the biggest weekend of my career. As far as my professional life, this is as big as it comes. When we’re talking about the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time, we’re talking about Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, a title unification, it does not get any bigger. Some people, especially in this world we live in now, very cynical, fanbases and viewers are always gonna try to pick at it, but there is no exaggeration here. It is what we bill it as, we’re not trying fluff this thing up or make it something that it’s not, this is the biggest match in WrestleMania history.

“This company is more lucrative than it’s ever been. We’re a billion-dollar industry and you’re looking at the two men who back that up on a weekly basis, me even more so. You take that into account and you look at everything we’ve done for this business, what we’re doing for this city this weekend and also tie that into a WrestleMania Hall of Fame type of moment where we bring in these legends, we celebrate these legends. We’re here to celebrate them, but they’re also here to celebrate us and what we’re doing, how we’re driving this thing forward, how we’re taking this to heights it’s never been seen.”

On cutting a promo for Dusty Rhodes in FCW: “When it comes down to it, this is a billion dollar industry, when I was making $500 a week down in FCW, I cut a promo for Dusty Rhodes. I don’t remember all of it, but I pretty much said, ‘I’m a walking one billion dollar check.’ Everybody looked at me like, ‘what the heck, this guy is crazy. What is he talking about?’ Dream [Dusty] knew exactly (what I was saying). Everybody else, at the time, they were my peers, they had no clue what was happening. Now they’re beneath me. Dream at the time, a Hall of Famer, a bonafide draw, someone who drove the business forward, he understood what I was talking about. Ten, eleven years later, look what’s happening. When it comes to being a Hall of Famer, being a legend in this game, my work speaks for itself.”