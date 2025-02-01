Roman Reigns On How Much Longer Bloodline Can Dominate WWE TV

Roman Reigns recently spoke with Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful) about how much longer the Bloodline story can dominate WWE programming given that the storyline has already been the focus of WWE for many years. Reigns said he is confident that the Bloodline can continue to “run this thing” for two more years. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I think there is so much meat left on the bone and so many different ways to go,” Reigns said. “I’ve only given X amount. There are so many more layers for me to showcase. There are so many more layers for Jey, Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], Jacob, or Tama [Tonga]. We have so many great characters. For the Wiseman. There are so many more layers to showcase. We’re all in our prime. I’m in the best shape of my life. Wiseman is getting into the best shape. It’s one of those things where, I think we can do this forever. I really do. A lot of people were like, ‘3rd inning.’ That was game one. It’s a seven game series. I’m not trying to bring up these analogies to pinpoint timelines. That’s me saying confidently I can run this thing for two more years, no problem.”