Roman Reigns Booked For Wrestlemania Backlash Main Event

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash next month. An opponent for Reigns hasn’t been made clear yet, as an angle for his next title defense hasn’t been shot.

Meltzer said: “We were talking a couple days ago about — since they haven’t shot any angle with him [Reigns] — maybe they’re doing a pay-per-view without him. That is not the case. He is, in fact, in the main event. I presume they’ll shoot the angle on Friday. I don’t know that as a fact, I would presume it. But he is in the main event on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.“